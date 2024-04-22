Austin weather: Warming trend with rain later this week

Happy Earth Day! We will celebrate with a beautiful spring day.

Mostly sunny, mild and dry with less wind with highs in the 70s for the 4th day in a row.

Enjoy because the clouds, humidity, wind, rain and storms will return later this week as we track a pair of Pacific lows.

