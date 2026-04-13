Austin weather: Will there be any severe storms this week?

The Brief Rainy streak in jeopardy with rain chances dropping Storm chances increase as week continues Local officials to hold severe weather preparedness news conference today at 1:15 PM (CT)



The rainy streak is in jeopardy today with rain chances dropping.

The backstory:

Meteorologist Zack Shields says to just expect isolated light rain showers for the first half of the day. Then it turns sunny, warmer and breezy with highs in the 80s.

The next two days, the storm zone will stay in West Texas today and tomorrow with a slight chance for some of those storms clipping the Western Hill Country the next couple of nights.

We are tracking two more Pacific lows which will help push the storms closer to us Wednesday and again on Saturday.

Another half to one inch of rain is possible over the next seven days.

For now, it doesn't look like we will get as much as the weekend setup.

The second Pacific will not only deliver some rain for Saturday but also usher in a cooler and drier air mass for Sunday.

There is a good chance we stay in this pattern of rain events every two or three days for the next two weeks.

Local perspective:

Travis County and Austin officials, including Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis County Judge Andy Brown, will be holding a press conference at 1:15 p.m. (CT) to talk about preparedness for severe weather and flooding.

Officials are expected to share information about what is being done to prepare and what the public can do as well.

What you can do:

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