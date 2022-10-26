Beautiful Fall weather continues with highs in the upper 70s

The beautiful Fall weather continues today.

A chilly start will turn into a comfy finish with a full day of sun.

Even the winds will stay light so just perfect weather to be outside.

Highs will rebound into the upper 70s and then back in the chill zone tonight.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking the next Pacific low. It will get here by the end of the week and will help set-off more much needed rain.

