Big weather changes as rain, coldest air of the season expected

Expect some big weather changes in Central Texas as the coldest air of the season and the first November rain event are happening this week.

Cold Canadian air is traveling down the Plains and will end up in Texas. At the same time, an upper low is moving in from the West Coast.

Both the cold front and low will tap into the Gulf moisture building in the area.

Rain chances will be increasing on Wednesday with the rain expected early Wednesday to very early Thursday. The heaviest rains will most likely be Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The risks for flooding and severe weather are very low.

Expect about half an inch to one inch with isolated areas of more than an inch.

Temperatures meanwhile won't be freezing but they will be dropping.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be running 10 to 15 degrees below average.

