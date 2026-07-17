Texas buys first state-owned firefighting helicopters to fight wildfires

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The Brief Texas has purchased its first two state-owned firefighting helicopters, shifting away from its sole reliance on federal and military aircraft. The purchase marks the start of a multi-year fleet expansion funded by a $257 million state legislative appropriation. The new helicopters will not arrive until December 2027, requiring Texas to rely on existing partnership agreements in the interim.



Texas is taking a major step toward changing how it fights wildfires as the state announces the first purchase of state-owned firefighting aircraft.

The announcement comes after years of relying on federal military and contracted aviation resources for incidents such as wildfires.

Texas A&M Forest Service purchases helicopters

(Bellflight.com)

What we know:

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced the purchase of two SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters as the first phase of a multi-year effort to strengthen the state's wildfire response capabilities. A step toward building its first state-owned aerial firefighting fleet.

The two helicopters are expected to be delivered beginning in December 2027 and mark a significant shift in Texas' preparation for increasingly severe wildfire seasons. Until now, the state has depended on federal resource-sharing agreements, contracted aircraft and a partnership with the Texas Military Department to provide aerial support to fight against wildfires.

State officials say those partnerships will continue even as the state develops its own aviation fleet.

New aviation fleet to improve wildfire response

(Texas A&M Forest Service)

Dig deeper:

The helicopter order represents the first phase of a broader expansion that will include multi-mission aircraft and large air tankers over the next two years. The new helicopters will provide:

Precision water drops

Better protection for homes and structures

Improved access to rugged terrain

Faster turnaround times by allowing crews to quickly refill and return to the fire

The contract for the helicopters was awarded to Bell Textron Inc. following the state's competitive procurement process.

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott said the investment is intended to improve response times and help firefighters contain wildfires before they grow into larger disasters.

"Texas families and communities depend on strong protection from wildfires," Abbott said in a statement. "This investment in a dedicated fleet of firefighting aircraft gives our responders faster response times and greater strength to contain fires."

Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Jared Karns called aviation resources a "force multiplier" for wildfire response, saying aircraft provides firefighters with access to remote areas and the ability to slow a fire's spread.

History of the Texas firefighting fleets

(Texas A&M Forest Service)

The backstory:

The purchase is funded through a $257 million appropriation approved by the 89th Texas Legislature for the acquisition, operation and maintenance of a state-managed wildfire aviation program.

The announcement comes about a month after Texas A&M Forest Service highlighted its partnership with the Texas Military Department, which gives the agency access to National Guard Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters during periods of elevated wildfire danger. Those aircraft can often be mobilized faster than out-of-state resources and have become a critical part of Texas' wildfire response strategy.

According to the release, in 2025, the Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments responded to 6,304 wildfires that burned more than 132,000 acres statewide. During those incidents, aerial firefighting crews logged nearly 1,600 flight hours and dropped more than 1 million gallons of water and fire retardant.

Delivery timeline

What's next:

While the first aircraft will not arrive until late 2027, the Texas A&M Forest Service will continue relying on its existing partnerships with the Texas Military Department, federal agencies and private contractors until the new fleet becomes operational.