Central Texas remains under Excessive Heat Warning, record highs possible

The extreme heat keeps going, going and going. Even hotter times ahead today with more record highs being broken for the seventh time this month.

Today will be the 40th time in the 100s so far this summer.

Much of Central Texas is still under a Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Highs will be heading toward 105 or hotter with feels like temps ranging from 110 to 113 for several hours.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says to take this heat seriously. Avoid heat stroke by limiting time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water, and taking lots of breaks.

TIPS TO PREVENT HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE

Austin-Travis County EMS offers these tips to prevent heat emergencies and stay safe if you are outside:

ATCEMS is sharing the following tips to prevent heat emergencies:

Stay Cool

Pack your cooler with water and ice

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages

Avoid recreational drug use as they may cause increased body temperature

Dress for the heat in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat and use sunscreen

Stay Hydrated

Stay hydrated, drink more water than usual when outdoors for extended periods of time

Don't over-exercise, take breaks, and seek the shade or air-conditioning to cool yourself down

Stay Informed

Keep an eye on children, pets, and the elderly for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Remember that mild heat emergencies can quickly progress to severe heat exhaustion and heat stroke if left untreated

More tips from ATCEMS can be found here.

