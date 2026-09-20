ICE agent shoots man in North Austin, victim hospitalized

The Brief Immigration and Customs Enforcement is investigating a Sunday morning incident on West Anderson in Austin. U.S. Rep. Greg Casar stated on X that an ICE officer shot someone during the operation and demanded an independent investigation. Authorities have not released the identity or condition of anyone involved and have not officially confirmed if a shooting took place.



A federal immigration agent shot and wounded a man Sunday in North Austin, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with FOX 7 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is handling an investigation in the 7000 block of West Anderson. Austin police and Texas Rangers will also be involved in the investigation.

DPS did not immediately provide additional details about the incident.

Austin ICE incident

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about 3 1/2 minutes and found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Davis said the person was believed to be a man. She said the shooting involved a federal agent.

Austin police were not involved in the shooting. Officers helped with traffic control near Research Boulevard and Anderson Square.

Austin officials call for transparency

Local perspective:

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city has a responsibility to investigate the shooting and provide answers to residents.

Watson said Austin police will work with the Texas Rangers and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Davis said the Austin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, was at the scene.

Watson said he was "angry" about the shooting and questioned whether an ICE-led investigation alone would be credible.

"Austinites have a right to know what happened," Watson said.

Davis said HSI had agreed to cooperate with the investigation and that investigators would work to provide as much information as possible.

Politicians demand independent investigation

Dig deeper:

Texas state Rep. Vikki Goodwin said in a post on X that there was "another ICE-related shooting" in North Austin.

Goodwin said Austin police were at the scene for traffic control and that the victim was taken to a hospital.

"We will get more information, but this violence cannot continue," Goodwin wrote.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar also said on X that an ICE officer shot someone in Austin Sunday morning.

"The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning," Casar wrote.

Casar represents Texas’ 35th Congressional District, which includes parts of East Austin and West San Antonio.

At the City Hall news conference, Casar called for transparency, accountability and the release of body camera footage.

"This is a pattern. It’s a disturbing pattern, and it’s got to stop," Casar said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, nationality or condition beyond the description of serious but stable.

Officials have not provided details about the ICE operation or what led to the shooting.

Davis said she had not been briefed by federal authorities about the operation. She also said she had heard there was a brief foot pursuit, but emphasized that the information was preliminary.

Davis could not confirm whether the victim was shot in the front or back of the body. She said the person suffered one gunshot wound to the torso.

What's next:

The Austin Police Department, Texas Rangers and HSI are expected to investigate the shooting. ICE is also handling an investigation.

Officials said the investigation remains in its early stages and that additional details will be released as they become available.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.