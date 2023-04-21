Central Texas weather: Beautiful today; more rain possible this weekend

The storms are gone and now it's time to enjoy sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity behind the latest cold front.

After a very active weather day yesterday we get a very nice and calm day today.

With skies turning mostly sunny highs will reach seasonal levels in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clear skies tonight and even cooler with lows tomorrow morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The nice weather may not hold for all of the weekend. We are tracking 3 new Pacific lows that will keep multiple rounds of rain in the extended forecast.

