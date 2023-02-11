Central Texas weather: Chilly start to Saturday but temps warm up under sunny skies

We started the day with temperatures in the 30s and things have warmed up into the mid-50s under sunny skies.

What will the weather be like for Super Bowl Sunday? Adaleigh Rowe says it'll be nice with highs in the mid-60s.

Luckily, we have a warming trend over the next few days. Wednesday will be near 80 before a strong cold front arrives next week.

Heads up, Valentine's Day will start a little soggy with some early morning showers.

