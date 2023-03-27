Central Texas weather: Cold front expected to bring weather changes Tuesday

Less sunshine is expected today but the humidity will lower in the wake of the latest front that pushed through overnight.

It will be mostly cloudy and not as humid today with highs in the upper 70s and near 80.

Another front will arrive this evening bringing a slight chance of rain behind it between midnight and sunrise tomorrow.

For a couple of days temperatures will be cooler than average and then another Western Low will come into play and lead the charge for a warming trend, higher humidity and more rain chances later this week.

The forecast for the week ahead is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local til 10 a.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.