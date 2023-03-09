Today's forecast calls for a cool and refreshing start to the day followed by warmer temperatures, humidity, and some breeze by the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 80s again today, with the humidity making the air feel even warmer.

The southerly breeze will help get the atmosphere ready to produce rain and storms late tonight in advance of the next cold front.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.