Central Texas weather: Cool morning, warmer afternoon and stormy evening

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
FOX 7 Austin

Central Texas weather: Rain and storm chances increase Thursday night, Friday morning

A cold front Thursday night is expected to bring some rain and storms and drop temperatures back down to seasonal levels. Zack Shields has the details on the timing of the front in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Today's forecast calls for a cool and refreshing start to the day followed by warmer temperatures, humidity, and some breeze by the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 80s again today, with the humidity making the air feel even warmer.

The southerly breeze will help get the atmosphere ready to produce rain and storms late tonight in advance of the next cold front.

