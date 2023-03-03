Central Texas weather: Cooler temperatures after front arrives

The storms are gone and now it's time to enjoy some sunny and beautiful weather.

It will be chilly and windy early on but feeling much better with highs back in the 70s by the afternoon and looking fantastic.

Winds will relax later today and we're back in the clear and chilly zone overnight with lows in the 40s.

Will this amazing weather last through the weekend? Zack Shields has the weather answers and a recap the storms and wind last night coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

