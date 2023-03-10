Austin missed out on the rain overnight but cooler and drier air arrived this morning behind the latest cold front.

For the first time this month the highs will be cooler than average and the 80s streak will come to an end.

Finally feeling like early March with mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds early on.

More up and down temps ahead. The weather will warm up and turn humid on Saturday and then another Western Low will deliver a front into the area on Sunday.

