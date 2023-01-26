An award-winning weather day is upon us.

We're expecting a full day of sunshine with low humidity, light winds and seasonal temps.

Bundle up this morning because it's freezing but slowly warming up into the 50s later today.

The nice winter weather holds on tomorrow and then a parade of Pacific systems start to impact our weather.

Warming up but turning cloudy and a little showery this weekend. Even colder and rainy days are ahead next week.

We will talk much more about this active weather pattern coming our way all morning long on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

