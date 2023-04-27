Central Texas weather: More severe storms possible Friday night

The latest round of storms is over with the cold front pushing through Central Texas.

Get ready for a sunny, nice and dry afternoon on the way with highs in the upper 70s with a refreshing northerly wind.

Thursday night will be clear and storm-free so you can get a better night's sleep with lows in the 50s.

Already tracking the next big thing...another Western Low. It will push a cold front in here Friday night increasing the rain and severe weather risk again.

Right now, the National Weather Service has us under a Level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather Friday night.

