Central Texas weather: More severe storms possible Friday night

We're between storms today. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts because the hail and wind threat returns tomorrow night. Zack Shields has details on the timing of the next round of storms.

AUSTIN, Texas - The latest round of storms is over with the cold front pushing through Central Texas.

Get ready for a sunny, nice and dry afternoon on the way with highs in the upper 70s with a refreshing northerly wind.

Thursday night will be clear and storm-free so you can get a better night's sleep with lows in the 50s. 

Already tracking the next big thing...another Western Low. It will push a cold front in here Friday night increasing the rain and severe weather risk again.

Right now, the National Weather Service has us under a Level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather Friday night.

