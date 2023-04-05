Winds of change today with a cold front arriving in Central Texas.

Rain and a few storms are possible in the morning then it dries out and stays cloudy, cooler and breezy for the rest of the day.

The warm spell ends and we are back to seasonal levels with highs in the 70s. It may feel cooler with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

More rain expected tomorrow and Friday as another Western Low interacts with the stalled front.

We're talking timing of rain, future rain totals and Easter weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Austin.

