Central Texas weather: Scattered showers possible for the next several days

The clouds are back along with the humidity.

With less sunshine today, highs will stay in the 70s and below average for the third straight day.

An upper level disturbance will come across the area this afternoon to help generate scattered showers and isolated storms. We're not expecting severe weather or heavy rain with this round.

Warmer, humid and breezy times are ahead this week with the 80s making a comeback.

We're also tracking the next Pacific low which will open the door for more rain and some severe storms late in the week.

