It's a level 2 severe weather alert day.

All the ingredients are coming together to generate rounds of strong to severe storms late in the day and into the evening.

A slow-moving front is on a collision course with a very warm and humid air mass.

Storms could last for several hours from 5 to midnight this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a slight risk of severe storms. The main threats in order will be large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and isolated tornado.

The storms will be out of here by midnight and the nice weather returns on Friday.

Will the sunny and dry weather last through the weekend? We will have the answer and have much more on the severe weather threat coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.