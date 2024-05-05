Austin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch cancelled for parts of Central Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in place for parts of Central Texas. That has since been canceled by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service placed the area along and south of Hwy 90/I-10 in Comal County and Bexar County under watch through 7 p.m. May 5

According to the NWS, scattered afternoon showers and storms are forecast to re-develop and isolated storms could become severe.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms in portions of the southern Hill Country, southern I-35 corridor, Rio Grande, and Coastal Plains, says the NWS.

