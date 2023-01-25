In the wake of the biggest rain event in a month, the sunshine makes a comeback today.

It may look warm outside with all the sun but it won't be. A cold front pushed through last night ushering in reinforcing chilly and dry air.

Highs only reaching the 50s today but with the strong winds it will feel more like the 30s and 40s all day.

The winds will settle down tonight setting the stage for a colder start tomorrow morning with a light freeze.

Very good chance the sunny and dry weather will linger for the rest of the week.

Another Pacific low will come into play this weekend.

We will talk more about those potential changes coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.