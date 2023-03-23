Central Texas weather: Warm and windy ahead of next front

Spring is in the air for sure today. It's even warmer with a strong southerly wind in advance of the next big storm system.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with peeks of sun and highs will still reach the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible.

Storms will erupt in West Texas tonight and will weaken before reaching Central Texas. Rain chances and totals are trending downward with this setup.

