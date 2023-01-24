For only the fourth time this month we have rain in the area.

Rainy and stormy first half of the day and then turning dry, breezy and sunny with highs cooler than average.

Widespread rain is likely with a few storms.

The severe weather threat will remain along the Coastal Plains. The wintry weather will stay in North Texas.

We could end up seeing a half to one inch of rain today.

After the front rolls in later today, colder days and nights are ahead for the rest of the week followed by another rain producer this week.

