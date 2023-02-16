The Winter feel is back!

The cold front has arrived pushing the rain out and flirting in colder and drier air.

Behind the front expect cloudy, chilly and windy conditions all day long.

We will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday so grab the jacket before you head out today. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely making it feel even colder.

The clouds will eventually depart this evening setting the stage for a freeze tomorrow morning.

