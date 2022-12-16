Winter-like chill expected to last through the weekend

Goodbye to the sunshine and the 11-day warmer-than-average spell.

The clouds are rushing back in and a front will push through reinforcing the Winter-like chill.

Highs today will not get out of the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds and the winds will make it feel even colder.

Bundle up! Good chance the chill will continue this weekend but at least we will see some sun for most of it.

The next Western Low will enter the picture late Sunday ushering in the clouds again and turning on the rain.

We will look at our rain chances and talk about the coldest air of the season arriving for Christmas coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

