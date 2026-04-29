Camp Mystic director admits 27 flood deaths are still unreported as reopening looms

The Brief Camp Mystic’s medical officer admitted she has still not reported the 27 flood deaths to the state nearly a year after the disaster, violating a 24-hour legal reporting requirement. The camp is currently seeking a license renewal to reopen at an uphill location this summer despite state officials citing over 20 safety deficiencies in their application. State leaders are questioning if the camp should be allowed to remain in business, though an appeal process could potentially allow the site to reopen by the end of May.



Nearly a year after the deadly July 4th flooding, one of Camp Mystic’s operators, who also serves as the camp’s medical officer, has still not reported the deaths of 27 people as required by law.

Lawmakers question safety following July 4th tragedy

What we know:

The Eastland family testified on Tuesday before a joint legislative committee. The family says they did everything they could as the unimaginable flood tore through Camp Mystic on the morning of July 4th. The camp was relying on guidance from experts, government officials and more than a century of camp history.

Lawmakers are now examining what led up to the disaster that killed 25 campers and two counselors.

"A flood three feet lower would have made a lot of our actions seem better, and a flood three feet higher would have made a lot of our actions seem worse. I do believe all of our actions that morning were based on reason from the knowledge we had from previous floods and at the moment. Our concept of high ground has now changed forever," said Edward Eastland.

"Every morning walking up is hard, every moment of every day is hard and yet that pain feels like nothing compared to what you are going through."

Medical officer admits failure to report deaths

What they're saying:

Under the Texas Administrative Code, camps must report deaths to the Department of State Health Services within 24 hours. Failure to do so can lead to license deficiencies.

Camp Mystic director and Chief Medical Officer, Mary Liz, previously admitted she did not report the deaths in an evidentiary hearing earlier in the month. On Tuesday, she confirmed nothing had changed.

"Have you reported the 27 deaths to the department of state health services as required by code?" said Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.

"No ma'am, I have not," said Mary Liz Eastland.

"Why wouldn't you follow the statute, even if, I get it within 24 hours. The words used in the report yesterday, mayhem. We were urged by investigators to look at the aftermath and how we handle disasters. I am not asking for the 24 hours, I'm asking for 10 months later," said Kolkhorst.

"I just haven't done it because it's also not only my responsibility. I would say that the camp hasn't reported them either and I think everyone knows at this point," said Mary Liz.

Camp Mystic faces hurdles in license renewal

Dig deeper:

Less than a year after the deadly flood, Camp Mystic is now seeking to renew its license as it looks to open its Cypress Lake location, an uphill location that didn't sustain as much damage last summer.

Over 20 deficiencies were recently cited in the camp's license applications, including concerns over its flash flood evacuation plan.

"We have no plans for this summer to open Guadalupe River Camp, but we’ve heard from hundreds of families. It's not been an easy decision for the US to even open Cypress Lake, but we’ve heard from hundreds of families asking us to please open it, and they trust us to provide healing for their daughters," said Britt Eastland at Camp Mystic.

"If y'all are left as an operator in any form or fashion, what deterrent does that send to another operator that I can have kids die on my watch and still be an operator," said Sen. Charles Perry.

State leaders on reopening

Big picture view:

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who has strongly opposed the camp's reopening, is again calling on the state to deny the license, questioning how many deaths it should take for a camp to lose operating privileges as Camp Mystic is currently under application to renew its license.

What's next:

They told committee members that the more than 20 deficiencies found have been or will be addressed.

Camp Mystic says if the state turns down their license request, they’ll appeal, which could allow them to reopen their Cypress Lake location at the end of May.