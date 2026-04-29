Domestic violence awareness highlighted after incident in North Austin

The Brief The APD SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident in North Austin on April 28 The incident comes as local agencies work to raise awareness about what they describe as an underreported crime and highlight available resources during Sexual Assault Awareness Month An official said 32% of homicides in Travis County last year involved family violence, with two such cases already reported this year



The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is investigating an aggravated assault involving domestic violence in North Austin.

The incident comes as local agencies work to raise awareness about what they describe as an underreported crime and highlight available resources during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The backstory:

Initially, Austin police responded to reports of an abduction and kidnapping involving a barricaded suspect, but later determined that was not the case.

The SWAT team was called to an apartment complex on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin on Tuesday, April 28.

"Due to the nature of the call, SWAT personnel were called out. The suspect was believed to have been barricaded inside the residence," APD spokesperson Austin Zarling said.

​Investigators later discovered the suspect was not at the scene, and only the victim was found.

​"Upon arrival, officers located a female victim. And during the investigation, it was found that the offense committed tonight was aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, then aggravated kidnapping," Zarling said.

​Officers said the victim and suspect were previously in a relationship. The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

​"If a survivor goes into a treatment setting, and they don't want to make a report, there is no mandatory report. That is their decision," said Elizabeth Whited, director of the Family Violence and Protective Order Division with the Travis County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect has not been arrested.

Dig deeper:

According to the Travis County Attorney’s Office, crimes involving family violence are on the rise.

"Here in Austin, Travis County, we had our homicides in 2025. The total went down in 2025. However, intimate partner violence homicides actually went up," said Whited.

Whited said 32% of homicides in Travis County last year involved family violence, with two such cases already reported this year.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, help is available 24/7.

Visit: safeaustin.org or text their number 737-888-7233.

Other Helpful Numbers And Resources

SAFE Alliance - 512-267-SAFE

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-SAFE

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 1-800-656-HOPE

Texaslawhelp.org

Travis County Law Library