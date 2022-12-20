Chilly today with hard freeze later this week

Less rain today but staying cloudy, dreary and chilly.

Patchy fog and drizzle are likely for the morning and then drying out by the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

A northerly wind behind the latest rain machine will make it feel a little colder so layer up my friends.

The next big thing is the Arctic front coming down the Plains. It is still scheduled to move in by midday Thursday.

Temperatures will tumble behind it with very gusty winds. It still looks like a hard freeze is on the weather menu for later this week along with dangerous wind chills.

