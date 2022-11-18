Cold temps and on-and-off rain expected this week

Hope you enjoyed a few hours of sun yesterday because, starting today, we are sliding into a week-long cloudy and dreary stretch with colder than average temperatures and on and off rain.

This will be the 7th day in a row with highs below average in the Austin area.

A cold front arriving later today will make sure it stays that way through the weekend. In fact, it will be even colder with highs staying below the average low of 50.

The winds will make it feel colder with wind chills in the 20s and 30s on Saturday with increasing rain chances.

We are tracking how much rain and how cold it will get coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

