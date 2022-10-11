Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines.

We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north.

There will be more of a Gulf breeze the next two days, so it will stay warmer than average and will be more humid.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking two fronts.

The first one arrives Wednesday night and will be mainly dry with rain staying to the south and east. It won't cool us off much, but it will lower the humidity for two days.

The second front arrives late on Sunday and will usher in a Fall feel and better rain chances.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.