Enhanced risk of severe weather in parts of Central Texas

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we missed out on the widespread rain last night but we will try again today.

There's isn't going to be much rain today, but it will be mostly to partly cloudy, warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the 80s for the third straight day.

Zack says we will be waiting on a cold front to collide with the warmth and moisture in place. This will happen overnight between midnight to sunrise.

It's going to be a line of storms, so damaging winds will be the main threat this go around. Small and moderate hail and lots of lightning are also possible.

Parts of Central Texas from Austin to the Hill Country have been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe storms tonight.

Behind the front tomorrow we will be spoiled with sunny, drier, and cooler weather.

Zack says it's going to be an interesting 24 hours so stay weather aware.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Advertisement

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.