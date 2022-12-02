Foggy, drizzly Friday morning with warmer afternoon

Happy Friday Friends! Get ready for a cloudy, dreary, foggy, drizzly and chilly start to the day.

The roads will be wet and visibility will be low through the morning. By the afternoon it will dry out and warm up with a little bit of sun possible late in the day.

Highs will rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s with a stronger southerly wind after lunch.

Tracking 2 Western Lows in the coming days. The first one will deliver a cold front this weekend and the second one will give us better chances of rain next week.

