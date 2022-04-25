Marginal risk of severe weather, flooding due to storms

A slow-moving front is coming to town this morning and rain and storms will fill in behind it.

Zack Shields says that we'll have plenty of moisture available and an upper low swirling to our west will help energize the atmosphere to give us numerous rounds of showers and storms. There will be scattered rain early and then widespread rain late in the day and into the evening.

The severe weather threat will remain low. The area is just under a marginal risk of severe storms and flooding. If the storms turn severe they will be isolated and short-lived.

The main threats will be small to moderate hail, gusty winds, and lightning. With the slow-moving storms, the rain rates will be higher and could lead to minor street flooding or ponding on the roads. Be careful, especially during the afternoon commute. Some areas could get an inch of rain in the next 24 hours.

The northerly wind, clouds, and rain will help keep temperatures much cooler with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

