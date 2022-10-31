Halloween weather cloudy and cool, then rain chances increase

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! The skies will look spooky as the day goes along with the clouds increasing from the west.

We are tracking another Pacific low that is heading right for us. It is much smaller and weaker than the last 2 so we won't experience as much rain.

Highs today will still climb into the mid to upper 70s with less sunshine.

Tonight it will be cloudy and cool for trick or treating with the light to moderate rain holding off until after midnight.

Rain totals will be low and not expecting any severe weather.

Get ready for a warming trend and the humidity to return to Central Texas in advance of the next stronger Pacific system.

