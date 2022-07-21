Heat advisory for half of Central Texas, rain and relief on the way?

A Heat Advisory has been issued for half of Central Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today.

The advisory means either the air temperature reaches 103º or the heat index gets to 108º. We will have both today to deal with so limit time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, and take lots of breaks.

This will be the 41st triple-digit day and the 25th day we will break record highs. We are still on pace to have the hottest July ever.

The heat ridge will weaken a little so highs will be trending downward a little but the triple-digit streak goes strong through the weekend.

We may experience a pattern change late next week that could open the door for rain chances and heat relief.

TIPS TO PREVENT HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE

Austin-Travis County EMS offers these tips to prevent heat emergencies and stay safe if you are outside:

Stay Cool

Pack your cooler with water and ice

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages

Avoid recreational drug use as they may cause increased body temperature

Dress for the heat in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat and use sunscreen

Stay Hydrated

Stay hydrated, drink more water than usual when outdoors for extended periods of time

Don't over-exercise, take breaks, and seek the shade or air-conditioning to cool yourself down

Stay Informed

Keep an eye on children, pets, and the elderly for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Remember that mild heat emergencies can quickly progress to severe heat exhaustion and heat stroke if left untreated

More tips from ATCEMS can be found here.

