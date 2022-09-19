Hotter times ahead with highs in upper 90s, heat indices in triple digit territory

Autumn begins on Thursday, but there are no signs of summer letting up anytime soon.

The weekend heat will carry over to the brand-new week.

Highs will climb into the upper-90s with heat indices in triple-digit territory.

Coastal showers will stay well east of Austin so the hot and dry spell rolls on.

With high pressure in charge, hotter times are ahead, and triple digits could show up again later this week.

