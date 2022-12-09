Warm today, increasing chances of rain this weekend

Happy Friday Friends! The warm spell rolls on today.

After some patchy fog in the morning, the sunshine takes over and we are back in the upper 70s and low 80s flirting with record territory.

We are tracking two Pacific lows and two cold fronts.

The first low/front combo will arrive Saturday night turning on some rain and cooling us off a little on Sunday.

The stronger system arrives next week. This one will give us another opportunity for rain followed by some Winter-like chill.

