How to keep pets safe, comfortable during a warm-weather power outage

As near record-breaking temperatures continue for the Austin area, the concern for power outages due to high demand grows.

Austin Pets Alive! says it reached out to Austin Energy for tips on how to keep animals safe and comfortable in the event of a power outage.

Austin Energy says in the event of a temporary power outage, your pet will likely be unaffected. If the outage is of significant duration and occurs during a period of extreme heat or cold, you will need to take steps to ensure your pets safety and comfort.

To ensure your pet is safe, Austin Energy recommends the following:

During a warm-weather outage, consider providing your pet with a frozen water bottle to provide cool relief when the air conditioner is unavailable.

Provide continuous access to fresh, clean water so your pet will stay fully hydrated.

If the room your pet usually resides in is not the coolest part of your home, consider relocating their habitat as needed.

Prepare an emergency kit for your pet that may include a portable carrier, a supply of fresh food, supplements and treats, water and food bowls, first aid supplies and toys.

APA! wants to remind Austin pet owners to keep their pets out of the harsh elements as much as possible, especially between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Never leave your pet unattended in a hot vehicle.