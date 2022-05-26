Ozone Action Day in Austin area as hot, humid day forecasted

The Austin area is facing another hot and humid day. Highs today will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies.

Alongside the humidity, Thursday is also an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area. That means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and those who suffer from respiratory issues will have some discomfort while outdoors.

Air Central Texas says sensitive groups include children and teenagers, older adults, adults with respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses, and outdoor workers.

If you're in one of the sensitive groups, Air Central Texas says it's important to take precautions to limit exposure, especially if you are sensitive to ozone pollution. It advises you to do the following things:

Advertisement