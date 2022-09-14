Ozone Alert Day declared as temperatures expected to hit mid-90s

Eight days away from Fall and no signs of summer giving up just yet.

There will be plenty of hazy sunshine ahead today. With the light winds, pollution levels are increasing.

Today has been declared an Ozone Alert Day. If you suffer from respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outdoors.

Highs heading for the mid-90s and a little above average at the least humidity will drop off later today and then setting up a cooler start tomorrow.

The Gulf moisture returns in the coming days so the steamy heat will also make a comeback but there's a possibility Gulf showers could make it into Central Texas this weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.