Possible rain in the forecast for Austin-area next week

Possible Rain Next Week

After 32 days of no rainfall in Austin, Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details on the possibility of at least a little rain.

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We kicked off the morning with a beautiful sunrise over downtown Austin

Temperatures will rise to about 90 again, with winds from the NE at 5-10. Yes, it will be warm, but the humidity is still low.

Some puffy clouds are moving in this afternoon, however, we will remain mostly sunny with no chance of rainfall. 

A cold front late Wednesday into Thursday could bring at least a little rain to Austin. Unfortunately, accumulation totals have been decreasing. 

Also, we are keeping a close eye on Saturday as a little more wet weather is possible. 

