Rain possible in parts of Central Texas but triple digits temperatures remain

Today will be number 48 in the triple-digit department.

However, with the heat ridge shifting to the east we will only spend a few hours in the 100s, and we will see a few more clouds and isolated showers/storms east of Austin.

The Gulf breeze will interact with the heat and set off a few showers between 4 and 7 p.m. mainly over our Eastern counties.

The rain will be brief, and the rain totals low. There is also the possibility of some lightning.

Even if you don't get any rain the nice breeze will feel good late in the day. Wind gusts will climb to the 25 to 35mph range by the evening.

Will rain chances trend upward this weekend or will the extreme heat take charge again?

