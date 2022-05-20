Cooler temps, rain chances ahead for Central Texas

Expect two more hot and uncomfortable days and then here comes the cooler weather and increasing rain chances.

The next couple of days will be heating up and more humid but at least we will stay away from record territory. With the extra moisture in place, it will feel like triple digits by the afternoon but at least there is still a breeze.

As an upper low interacts with the dryline and heating of the day, isolated storms could bubble up this evening. The rain is more likely to occur in North Texas. Areas from Austin to the Hill Country are under a marginal risk.

If the storms do develop, they will be capable of producing small to moderate-sized hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will arrive this weekend increasing the rain chances and ending the hot spell. Hang in there as heat relief and much-needed rain are coming!

