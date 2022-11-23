Drizzle possible today, rain and storms return for Thanksgiving holiday

Central Texas is in for a gray day as clouds will remain thick throughout Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warmer than the past 2 weeks, but still well below our seasonal average of 69 degrees.

Rain chances will be low today, but there could be a few sprinkles and areas of drizzle here and there.

Rain chances increase towards evening as more upper level energy approaches from the west.

Showers will be possible late tonight into Thanksgiving morning.

The Turkey Trot will be a wet affair, though temperatures won’t be bad – 60s – it will be very damp, so bring your rain gear, towels and a change of clothes.

The rest of Thanksgiving will be damp, gray and rainy.

More rain is expected for Friday as models continue to evolve the system into a longer term rain event.

Latest models extend the rain chances through Saturday morning with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout.

Saturday around noon the cold front finally passes and the skies will clear, temperatures warm and central Texas can try to dry out.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s Saturday but jump into the 70s on Sunday with clear sunny skies expected.

