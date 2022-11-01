Rain moves out and sun returns, but storms possible later this week

HAPPY NOVEMBER!

The latest rain machine moves out today setting the stage for drier times ahead for the next few days.

We will see on and off sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight we will go from clear to cloudy and it won't be too chilly.

Already tracking the next big thing. Here comes the next Pacific Low.

Ahead of it warmer, more humid and breezy days can be expected.

Looking more and more likely the system will deliver another round of heavy and strong storms late in the week.

