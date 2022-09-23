Record high temperatures possible as Ozone Action Day declared

On this first full day of fall, we will be nearing record highs with a full day of sunshine.

Even though we changed seasons the heat keeps going, going and going.

At least it will be a dry heat with low humidity.

The sunshine and light winds will also promote high levels of ground-level ozone.

Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION DAY. If you suffer from heart, lung disease, or asthma you should limit your time outdoors in the afternoon and evening.

Staying hot and turning more humid this weekend before a weak front makes it feel better for next week.

There's also some possible tropical trouble in the Gulf by next week.

