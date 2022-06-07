Record highs possible as triple digit heat continues
AUSTIN, Texas - The third triple-digit day of the year will happen today and the temperatures will be challenging record highs.
The Hill Country is under a HEAT ADVISORY and HEAT WARNING from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. The steamy heat will force feels like temps to 105 to 110 for several hours after lunch.
Take care of your body if you are going to be outside for a long period of time. Start hydrating now.
We will join the triple-digit club for the second time this year later today and this will be the norm for the rest of the week. It's a early Summer heat wave with highs being 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.
There will at least be a nice breeze today with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.
THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND IN THE HEAT
If you have to be out, be smart and be prepared. Recommendations from Austin-Travis County EMS include:
- Hydrate ahead of time and often while you’re outside
- Take breaks in the shade
- Wear loose, light-colored clothes
- Wear a hat and sunscreen
- Wear proper shoes so you don’t burn your feet
Austin-Travis County medics say they see an uptick in heat-related emergencies, so it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:
- Heavy sweating
- Elevated heart rate
- Dizziness/nausea/vomiting
- Cold, clammy skin
"You need to get out of the heat. You need to get into the shade. You need to get some water. You need to get into the A.C.," said Smith.
Signs of more serious heat stroke include:
- Hot, dry skin
- Altered mental state/speech/behavior
- Possible unconsciousness
- Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.