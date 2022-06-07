Record highs possible as triple digit heat continues

The third triple-digit day of the year will happen today and the temperatures will be challenging record highs.

The Hill Country is under a HEAT ADVISORY and HEAT WARNING from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. The steamy heat will force feels like temps to 105 to 110 for several hours after lunch.

Take care of your body if you are going to be outside for a long period of time. Start hydrating now.

We will join the triple-digit club for the second time this year later today and this will be the norm for the rest of the week. It's a early Summer heat wave with highs being 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

There will at least be a nice breeze today with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND IN THE HEAT

If you have to be out, be smart and be prepared. Recommendations from Austin-Travis County EMS include:

Hydrate ahead of time and often while you’re outside

Take breaks in the shade

Wear loose, light-colored clothes

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear proper shoes so you don’t burn your feet

Austin-Travis County medics say they see an uptick in heat-related emergencies, so it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:

Heavy sweating

Elevated heart rate

Dizziness/nausea/vomiting

Cold, clammy skin

"You need to get out of the heat. You need to get into the shade. You need to get some water. You need to get into the A.C.," said Smith.

Signs of more serious heat stroke include:

Hot, dry skin

Altered mental state/speech/behavior

Possible unconsciousness

Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

