Austin officials advise residents to prepare for dangerous, hot weather

Central Texas is looking at a long stretch of dangerously hot weather—with high temperatures expected to be stuck in the triple digits all week.

"We’ve got middle of summer heat settling on in. It's about a month early for it to be this hot," said FOX 7 meteorologist Carlo Falco.

During these sweltering days, it’s best to limit your time outside.

"That area of time, 12 to 5 p.m., is usually a time to avoid. Get out before or after. That would be the best," said Commander Craig Smith of Austin-Travis County EMS.

If you have to be out, be smart and be prepared. Recommendations from Austin-Travis County EMS include:

Hydrate ahead of time and often while you’re outside

Take breaks in the shade

Wear loose, light-colored clothes

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear proper shoes so you don’t burn your feet

Austin-Travis County medics say they see an uptick in heat-related emergencies, so it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:

Heavy sweating

Elevated heart rate

Dizziness/nausea/vomiting

Cold, clammy skin

"You need to get out of the heat. You need to get into the shade. You need to get some water. You need to get into the A.C.," said Smith.

Signs of more serious heat stroke include:

Hot, dry skin

Altered mental state/speech/behavior

Possible unconsciousness

Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

"That is a true medical emergency. Those people need to be seek medical attention immediately. Have 911 called," said Smith.

Just in time for the heat, 10 pools across the City of Austin will open for the season on Monday, but even if you’re taking a dip, you should still take breaks and stay hydrated.

"You’re still exerting yourself even though you're in the water, and you feel a lot cooler," said Smith.

Also, remember to check in on elderly neighbors and keep an eye on kids, and don’t forget your furry friends.

"Number one, always have a source of water for your pet," said Suzie Chase of Austin Pets Alive!

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Chase says never leave your pet in your car, and keep an eye out for signs dogs are getting too hot—like bloodshot eyes or their tongue hanging out the side of their mouth.

"If your dog seems like it's overheating, then try and get it into a pool. Even if it's one of those inflatable pools that you might have on your desk or in your backyard," said Chase.

It’s a good idea to save longer walks for before sunrise or after sunset, and remember: those paws can burn and blister easily.

"One of the things that you want to do is put your own hand on the ground. If it's too hot for you to leave your hand there for 10 seconds, then it's too hot for precious paws like these," said Chase.

And before you think relief from the heat is on the way, meteorologists say this week could be a sign of things to come.

Advertisement

"We're looking at unfortunately a really hot, a really dry summer coming our way," said Falco.