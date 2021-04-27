Severe storms in West Texas could drift into Hill Country tonight

article

There's a slight risk of severe storms in the Hill Country today and tonight as severe storms will develop in West Texas and could drift into Hill Country this evening.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says large hail, damaging winds, and lightning are the main threats.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will shift east and will include the Austin metro area.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS WAPP

Advertisement

Heavy rain is also possible with 1" to 3" possible west of Austin and there is a slight chance of localized flooding.

Stay weather aware and download the FOX 7 WAPP. Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly. The app's design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling, and weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS