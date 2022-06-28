Chance for showers and thunderstorms as Austin sets new record for 100+ degree days

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the next several hours. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the afternoon eventually peaking around 94 degrees which is close to seasonal normals.

Monday was likely the final 100-degree day of the month but it allowed Austin to set a new record of 21 100+ degree days for the month of June. The old record was set at 20 days in 2008.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated and most won’t get any rain but those that do will see brief torrential downpours that could drop a quick ½-3/4 inch of rain. Flash flooding is not likely though gusty winds and lightning are possible with any thunderstorm that forms.

Next up is a potential tropical system forming off the coast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecasts keep this system as a tropical depression or very weak tropical storm but those storms still can bring heavy rain.

The biggest questions will remain focusing on where and when the system forms and where it goes. The latest models show the storm forming by Friday morning and bringing it into the Texas coastline between Houston and Corpus Christi.

Heavy rain will be possible from the outer bands of the storm, though the majority of the impacts are not expected in Central Texas at this time. Tropical systems are notoriously fickle and will need to be monitored very closely in the next several days.

