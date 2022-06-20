Slight chance of rain in parts of Central Texas, triple digit heat continues

It's a new week and the same weather story.

The sunny and hot weather we had over the weekend will continue into the new week.

This will be the 15th triple digit day with tons of sun and light breeze.

There is a slight chance of rain over our eastern counties thanks to the sea breeze effect. The showers will be isolated and won't last too long.

The heat dome will gain strength this week, and it will keep getting hotter and hotter. Stay cool!

